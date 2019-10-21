Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Wiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Wiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Wiser Obituary
Albert Wiser

Indianapolis - Albert Hughes (Bud) Wiser, Jr., 96, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 18, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

Additional visitation will be held Saturday, November 2 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6111 S. Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Louisville, KY, at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now