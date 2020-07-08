1/1
Albert Zimmermann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Zimmermann

Indianapolis - Albert W. Zimmermann, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away July 5, 2020 from complications of a stroke suffered on May 13. Born in Webster, MA on May 7, 1933 to Gertrude (Bluemke) and Louis A. Zimmermann, Al graduated from Bartlett High School (Webster, MA) in 1951. He attended Valparaiso University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Zoology (1955) and a law degree (1958) and met his wife Carla (Orthwein). They moved to Indianapolis in 1958.

Al practiced law with Dunbar, Collier & Zimmermann (later Collier & Zimmermann) for over 40 years. He was active as a lay minister, congregational leader, and choir member at Emmanuel Lutheran and Cross and Crown Lutheran Churches, and he served on the Lutheran Child and Family Services Board of Directors for many years.

A longtime member of the Columbia Club, Al was the Club's president in 1981 and served on many committees and projects since. He led the charge to have the Clubhouse placed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). He later helped several other Indianapolis landmarks to be named to the NRHP, including the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Al loved nearly everything about his city, including the Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana Pacers, and the Indianapolis 500, attending 55 consecutive races.

Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carla; son Bob Zimmermann; daughter Lanie (Scott) Steinwart of Valparaiso, IN; sister Edna Di Nola of Rye, NH; and six nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Donations in Al's memory can be made to the Columbia Club Foundation (121 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN, 46204) or Cross and Crown Lutheran Church (5233 E. 79th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250).

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved