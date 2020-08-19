Alberta BradleyIndianapolis - Alberta (Alice Bertha DeGroot) Bradley, 99, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away August 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born at home on February 1, 1921 in Marion County, Indiana to the late Donald and Alice (Van Dyke) DeGroot. She graduated from Avon High School in 1939 and went on to work for Indiana Bell Telephone in the finance department for several years. She married Henry Evans Bradley on April 22, 1949.She loved quilting and made hundreds of quilts over the years. She also was a dedicated member to Immanuel Methodist Church until their closure and she most recently attended Faith United Methodist Church. At Immanuel, the ladies quilting group donated all the proceeds of the quilts back to the church. At Faith, she was a member of the Dora Circle and the Crafty Ones.Alberta is survived by her beloved son, Thomas E. (Susan) Bradley; sisters, Pauline Stapert and Eveline DeGroot, brother, Jacob DeGroot, grandchildren, Jacque Bradley, Charles (Jessica) Cook, Jacob Bradley and Cherilyn (Matt) Eby. She leaves 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Bradley after 56 years of marriage; brother, Donald (Bud) DeGroot; and sister, Florence Via.Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 9031 E. 16th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229.Services will be held privately. Burial to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.