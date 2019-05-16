|
|
Alberta Horton Edging
Indianapolis - Alberta Horton Edging, 108, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on Mother's Day. She was born on October 19, 1910 in Beattyville, KY to the late Millard and Addie Horton. She was the oldest and last survivor of eleven children. She spread her love all 108 years of her life.
She attended Berea College in Berea, KY. She married Leslie Cooper, had three daughters and widowed at a young age. She moved to Indianapolis and later married Hugh D. Edging and together they had a son. She was actively working until she was 90. She loved her precious family and cherished being with all of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; Leslie Cooper; Hugh Edging; daughters, Peggy Riggs and Freddie Malooley; and Grandson, Michael Riggs Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Loyse Jean Scott and son, Steven Edging (Patricia); and six Grandchildren, Logan Edging, Reagan Graman (Alex), Hunter Edging, Cindy Hill (Keith), Joel Proffitt (Teresa), Chris Proffitt (Stacy); and her many Great and Great, Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, from 10-11:30am. Funeral services will begin there at 11:30am. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 19, 2019