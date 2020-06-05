Alberta Hughes
Indianapolis - 75, passed June 1, 2020. Alberta was a loving woman of God and leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Gordon Hughes; daughter, Wilma Hughes-Sabatino (Domenic); grandchildren, Joseph and Esa Sabatino; and a host of loved ones.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.