Alberta M. Miller
Fishers - passed away February 28, 2019. She was born March 7, 1933 in Rushville, Indiana to the late Lester and Wilma (Ritchie) Southerland. Alberta graduated from Rushville High School in 1951. She has been married to her loving husband, Robert Miller, for 63 years. Alberta was an Executive Assistant for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 45 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, traveling cross country, especially to Casa Grande, AZ and loved dogs.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd.
Alberta is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Lisa Phillips (Brian); and brother, James Southerland (Sylvia). She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Isabelle Southerland and Juanita Shields; and brother, Lawrence Southerland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alberta's honor to the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indpls. 46240 www.shirleybrothers.com
