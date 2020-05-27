Alberta Moore-Blaine
Indianapolis - Alberta Moore-Blaine, 92, Indianapolis, passed away May 21, 2020, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Indianapolis - Alberta Moore-Blaine, 92, Indianapolis, passed away May 21, 2020, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.