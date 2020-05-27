Alden Taylor
Carmel - Alden Taylor, 70, passed away Saturday, May 23rd at Carmel Health and Living.
Alden was born April 15, 1950 to Barbara Alden Taylor and Clayton Meacher Taylor in Terre Haute, IN. He graduated from Elkhorn High School, Elkhorn, WI in 1969 and attended Wabash College and Indiana State University, where he enjoyed theatre and other activities. He married Anita Kaye Wells October 17, 1981.
A career in broadcasting began when Alden worked as a disc jockey and newscaster at WAAC-AM. He then worked at WBAK-TV and WTHI radio and TV in Terre Haute as a reporter, anchor and managing editor. In 1990, Alden began a new career as Public Information Officer for the Indiana State Emergency Management Agency. He worked at the site of tornadoes, floods and aviation accidents as part of his duties.
As political times changed, Alden's days at the state ended and returned to broadcasting in 2006 as an assignment editor at WTHR-TV. He later worked as coordinator of WRTV's Call 6 for Help and at WFYI as a volunteer coordinator for Indiana Reading and Information Services.
Alden and his family are descendants of John Alden and Priscilla Mullins, who arrived on the Mayflower. He was pleased to have the opportunity to visit the Alden homestead with his wife.
Alden enjoyed time with his family, gourmet cooking, entertaining, history, trains, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.
Alden is survived by his wife Anita, daughter Abigail Alden Taylor Young (Jeff), grandsons Charles and Theodore Young, brother Clayton Taylor, Jr. (Julie) as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and two cats (Charity and Zed).
"If there are no animals in heaven, then it wouldn't be heaven at all." - Alden
Private memorial services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Reading and Information Services in care of WFYI Public Media (wfyi.org/give) , or to Cats Haven (2603 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205)
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.