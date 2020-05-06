Aletha Mae Darty
Aletha Mae Darty

Indianapolis - Heavens Golden Gates opened April 18, to welcome our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Friend and First Lady Aletha Mae Darty. Aletha had the chance to truly enjoy all the journeys life had to offer. She leaves to cherish her beloved husband and family. Visitation is on Saturday, May 9 from 10:30am-130pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home. Service will live stream at 1:30pm on Crown Hill Facebook page.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
