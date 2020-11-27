1/1
Alex Lange

Indianapolis - May 23, 1926 - November 25, 2020

Alex Lange died in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 94. She was born in Beckley, West Virginia, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Smith. Soon after, the family moved to Nogales, Arizona. She attended Stephen's college in 1943, and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1948. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and Zeta Phi Eta.

In October, 1950, she married Alexander T. "Skip" Lange, and moved to Indianapolis. While taking care of her family was her most rewarding and important career, Alex was involved in a wide variety of activities. She was very active with the Indianapolis Children's Bureau, Day Nursery, and other volunteer organizations. Often with knitting needles in hand, she made countless hats and scarves for kids and families in need, and donated her time whenever asked to help a worthy cause. She was a member of Zionsville Presbyterian Church, an avid tennis player, skier, scuba diver, sailor, hiker and explorer.

After retirement, she and Skip spent a great deal of time in Telluride and Cortez, Colorado where they enjoyed amateur archeology and the many activities offered in the mountains and canyons.

In particular, the family wishes to thank the great doctors at Priority Physicians and the terrific staff at Story Cottage for all their support during Alex's later years.

Alex was preceded in death by her husband Skip, brother Charles Smith, Jr. and sister Doris Smith. She is survived by her son, Alexander 'Sandy' Lange (Cindy); daughter, Dorothea 'Dori' Morton (Frank); granddaughters, Samantha Zeka (Jeton), Frances Hollander (Phil), Kristen Lange and Alexandra Miller (Shawn); her four great grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a private celebration service of her life. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to Wheeler Mission or Gleaners Food Bank in her honor.

Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North are handling arrangements. www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
