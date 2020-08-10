1/1
Alexander B. Birtsas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander B. Birtsas

Speedway - Alexander "Alex" B. Birtsas, age 90, of Speedway, Indiana passed away on August 7, 2020. Alex was born on February 9, 1930 in Perivlepto Lamia, Greece to Vasilios and Amalia Birtsas.

Alex immigrated from Greece to the United States in 1952. He was a member of both the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Alex is survived by his wife Triandafillia Birtsas, his brother Paul Birtsas, sisters-in-law Georgia Birch and Afroditi Birtsas, nieces Amily Birch (Nikolaos) Tsiampas, Angela Birch Kilgore, nephew Bill (Patti Shanks) Birch as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews in the U.S. and in Greece. He is proceeded in death by his siblings Kostandinos, Pericles, Ekaterini Birtsas, and Harry (Birtsas) Birch.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN with a prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, IN with burial services at Crown Hill Cemetary. Memorial contributions may be made in Alex's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com Please Note: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a face covering (mask) MUST be worn at the Visitation and at the Cathedral.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173817100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved