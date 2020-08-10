Alexander B. Birtsas
Speedway - Alexander "Alex" B. Birtsas, age 90, of Speedway, Indiana passed away on August 7, 2020. Alex was born on February 9, 1930 in Perivlepto Lamia, Greece to Vasilios and Amalia Birtsas.
Alex immigrated from Greece to the United States in 1952. He was a member of both the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Alex is survived by his wife Triandafillia Birtsas, his brother Paul Birtsas, sisters-in-law Georgia Birch and Afroditi Birtsas, nieces Amily Birch (Nikolaos) Tsiampas, Angela Birch Kilgore, nephew Bill (Patti Shanks) Birch as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews in the U.S. and in Greece. He is proceeded in death by his siblings Kostandinos, Pericles, Ekaterini Birtsas, and Harry (Birtsas) Birch.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN with a prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, IN with burial services at Crown Hill Cemetary. Memorial contributions may be made in Alex's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Please Note: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a face covering (mask) MUST be worn at the Visitation and at the Cathedral.