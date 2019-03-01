Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East
Indianapolis, IN - Alexander Christian Surface, 26, of Indianapolis passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born on February 28, 2019 in Peoria, Illinois to Christian "Scott" Surface and Jennifer Jones. He leaves behind his parents, Scott Surface (Audra) and Jennifer Jones (Bob); grandparents, great-grandmother, siblings and other beloved family members.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00pm-3:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, with a celebration of life to follow at 3:00pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2019
