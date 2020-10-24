Alexander Cooper Soltan30, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Santa Monica, CA. He was born on August 17, 1990 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to John Alexander and Jane Van Dorn Soltan.Alex attended St. Simon the Apostle and graduated from Lawrence Central High School in 2009. He was a graduate of Indiana University in 2013 and was a member of Acacia fraternity. In 2018 he married Ellie Doherty and they moved to LA in 2019.Alex's early passion was ice hockey, and he played on numerous house and travel teams culminating in two state championships with the Lawrence Hockey Club.Alex enjoyed reading and learning about WWII history. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed playing the courses in California. He loved his two Weimaraner companions, Maisey and Harriet, driving the Pacific Coast Highway, and walking the beaches. He had a lively spirit, a beautiful smile, quick wit, and a wonderful sense of humor.He was preceded in death by his grandparents George C. Soltan and Elizabeth Cooper Soltan and Dr. Myron J. and Mary L. Van Dorn.He is survived by his wife Ellie Doherty Soltan of Los Angeles, CA; his parents and sister Emily Soltan Dodge (Chase) of Atlanta, GA and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews who loved him dearly.Private services are being arranged by Crown Hill Funeral home.ETERNAL REST GRANT UNTO HIM, OH LORD, AND LET PERPETUAL LIGHT SHINE UPON HIM. REST IN PEACE-Palac Balinskich w Jaszunach