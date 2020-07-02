Alexander Joseph Ash
Indianapolis - Alexander Joseph Ash of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 22.
Alex was born on September 19, 1997 to Robert Clarence and Monica Leopoldina Ash in Indianapolis.
He attended Park Tudor and went on to graduate from Heritage Christian High School. He later pursued and received his Associate's degree from Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. He worked as a Service Technician at Don Hinds Ford and had aspirations to return to school to pursue a bachelor's degree. He attended Geist Christian Church, and was a beloved member of the community that helped to raise him.
He is survived by his wife Kelsey "Teaghan" Ash; son Beckham Alexander Ash; parents Robert and Monica Ash; brother Daniel Robert Ash (Melissa Manus); sister Melanie Virginia Ash (Daniel Levin); as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Karl and Maria Pintar and Clarence and Virginia Ash.
Alex was a beloved son, brother, father and husband. He was head over heels in love with both his son, Beckham, and his wife Teaghan, and looked forward to providing a life for them both. He was fiercely humble, loved to work on cars, and had a huge heart that drove almost every decision he made. He had a life long habit of prioritizing his loved ones' needs above his own, and was wildly perceptive when interacting with others. He loved being outdoors, fixing things for his parents around the house, and was a naturally gifted athlete. Alex loved a good fart joke and had a number of friends and cousins that will remember above all else, his laugh, which always seemed louder than everyone else's in the room.
The family is holding private services. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
