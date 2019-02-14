|
|
Alford H. Meyer
Indianapolis - Alford Howard Meyer, age 88, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on February 12, 2019. Alford was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 4, 1930 to parents, Howard C. and Louise (Alford) Meyer. Alford served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. During his career, he worked as a V.P. in Sales for Kurfer's Coatings in Louisville, KY, retiring in 1992.
Alford was a member of East 91st Street Christian Church; Brookside Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, and the American Legion.
Alford is survived by his sons: Cris Meyer (Stephanie), Mark T. Meyer and Jeffrey Meyer; close friend, Holly Coulter (Todd); and seven grandchildren.
Friends may call from 1-2pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 E. Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, where funeral services will be held at 2pm. Burial will be private in Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019