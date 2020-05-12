Alfred CibullIndianapolis - 93, of Indianapolis, passed away May 10, 2020. Alfred was born in Martinsville, IN to the late Sholem and Sophia Cibull. His father was a first generation immigrant. The family owned several shoe stores in southern Indiana. Alfred graduated from Martinsville High School and served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a gifted singer - using his skills to accompany Army bands during his time with them and then singing back-up with several swing bands at the Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.Alfred was a very caring individual. He devoted a great part of his life to caring for his mother. He was also the beloved brother of Mrs. Rosalyn Solotkin, and beloved uncle of Dr. David Solotkin.Graveside services will be held Monday, May 18th at 1:30 PM in Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.