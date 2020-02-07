|
|
Alfred E. Carson
Alfred (Al) Edward Carson, 91, died peacefully at home on February 6, 2020, surrounded by his entire family. He was born August 12, 1928, one of nine children born to Thomas and Margaret Carson. Al attended St. Philip Neri grade school, Cathedral High School and St. Meinrad Seminary. He served in the U.S Army in the Korean War. Al is preceded in death by his parents; brothers John, Thomas, James and William Carson; sisters Rosemary Igel, Patricia Striby, Margaret Carson and Mary Carson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Bates) Carson, and his children: Mary (John) Shaughnessy, Thomas (Karen) Carson, Cecilia (Joe) Roebuck, Philip (Teri) Carson, Jeannie (Norm) Legge, Ed (Kandi) Carson, Katie Carson, Ann (Tony) Hartman, and Patti (David) Lamb, as well as 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Christopher Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indianapolis, IN, with prior visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Place 940 Temple Avenue Indianapolis, Indiana 46201. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary. Please visit www.stevensmortuary.net to read the full length obituary and to leave the family an on-line condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020