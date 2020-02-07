Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Christopher Church
5301 W. 16th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Christopher Church
5301 W. 16th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred E. Carson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred E. Carson Obituary
Alfred E. Carson

Alfred (Al) Edward Carson, 91, died peacefully at home on February 6, 2020, surrounded by his entire family. He was born August 12, 1928, one of nine children born to Thomas and Margaret Carson. Al attended St. Philip Neri grade school, Cathedral High School and St. Meinrad Seminary. He served in the U.S Army in the Korean War. Al is preceded in death by his parents; brothers John, Thomas, James and William Carson; sisters Rosemary Igel, Patricia Striby, Margaret Carson and Mary Carson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Bates) Carson, and his children: Mary (John) Shaughnessy, Thomas (Karen) Carson, Cecilia (Joe) Roebuck, Philip (Teri) Carson, Jeannie (Norm) Legge, Ed (Kandi) Carson, Katie Carson, Ann (Tony) Hartman, and Patti (David) Lamb, as well as 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Christopher Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indianapolis, IN, with prior visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Place 940 Temple Avenue Indianapolis, Indiana 46201. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary. Please visit www.stevensmortuary.net to read the full length obituary and to leave the family an on-line condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -