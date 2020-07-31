Alfred Frederick Roeder



West Lafayette - Alfred Frederick Roeder, 92, passed on May 15, 2020. He entered this world on February 7, 1928, roughly a year and a half before the Great Depression in August of 1929.



Both the visitation and service will be held at Lifeway Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 which is located at 3500 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227.



Al was preceded in death by his father, Alfred L. Roeder, his mother, Charlotte Roeder Martin, his brother, Lloyd Roeder, his sister-in-law, Alma Roeder Schwab, his first wife, Maxine Roeder, his daughter, Melissa and her husband, Al's son-in-law Herbert "Herbie" Downton and his stepdaughter Theresa "Terri" and her husband, and Al's step-son-in-law, Jim Jeliffe.



Survivors: wife, Donna Roeder, three daughters, Karen (Ed) Robinson, Stacie Roeder and Sheila Roeder, two step-sons, Rick (Lesia) French and Randy (Clara) French, one stepdaughter, LaDona (Jerry) Skillman, a nephew, Merwin "Curly" (Marylin) Roeder, a niece, Kathy Sauceda, three grandsons, Michael (Courtney) Clayton, Derrick Jethroe and Dustin Robinson, one granddaughter, Kamia Jethroe, several great-grandsons, step great-grandsons, great-granddaughters and step great- granddaughters.



Al was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, step-grandfather, great-grandfather and step-great-grandfather.



He will be truly missed and was loved by all.









