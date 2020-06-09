Alfred James Wright
Greenwood - Alfred "Al" James Wright, 88, a resident of Johnson County, IN, passed away on June 7, 2020. Al was born in Indianapolis on June 20, 1931 to Herman and Mildred (Stutsman) Lindenberg and was raised in the home of his mother and step-father, Earl Nelson Wright. Al was a 1950 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. Upon graduation Al enlisted in The United States Marine Corps earning a Purple Heart and the rank of Sergeant during his time in Korea. Al began his career at Allied Printing, Inc in Indianapolis in 1952. He was Captain of Civil Defense 1957-1979, Greenwood Firefighter 1979-1999, EMT and former Fire Chief of the Clark Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was proud to be a Marine, Firefighter and an American and he loved "Old Glory". He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. If you met Al, you met one of the Best this world had to offer. Al is survived by his Children, Brenda Hoffman, Paul Wright, Janet Condry (David) and Amanda Hoerner (Tobin); 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren; Brother William Wright (Joan); Sister-in-Law Elaine Wright and dozens of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.Al will be escorted by the Greenwood Fire Department from Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Home, Greenwood, IN, to his final resting place at Rocklane Cemetery at 2:00pm, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 where he will be buried with Military Honors. All who are able and wishing to honor Al are asked and encouraged to accompany Al in a "Parade of Burial". Please visit https://stpierrefamilyfuneral.com/view-obituaries for Al's complete Obituary and Parade of Burial details. There will be a private Family viewing of Al prior to his burial. A Celebration of Life Gathering for Al will be announced and held at a later date.
Greenwood - Alfred "Al" James Wright, 88, a resident of Johnson County, IN, passed away on June 7, 2020. Al was born in Indianapolis on June 20, 1931 to Herman and Mildred (Stutsman) Lindenberg and was raised in the home of his mother and step-father, Earl Nelson Wright. Al was a 1950 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. Upon graduation Al enlisted in The United States Marine Corps earning a Purple Heart and the rank of Sergeant during his time in Korea. Al began his career at Allied Printing, Inc in Indianapolis in 1952. He was Captain of Civil Defense 1957-1979, Greenwood Firefighter 1979-1999, EMT and former Fire Chief of the Clark Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was proud to be a Marine, Firefighter and an American and he loved "Old Glory". He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. If you met Al, you met one of the Best this world had to offer. Al is survived by his Children, Brenda Hoffman, Paul Wright, Janet Condry (David) and Amanda Hoerner (Tobin); 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren; Brother William Wright (Joan); Sister-in-Law Elaine Wright and dozens of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.Al will be escorted by the Greenwood Fire Department from Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Home, Greenwood, IN, to his final resting place at Rocklane Cemetery at 2:00pm, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 where he will be buried with Military Honors. All who are able and wishing to honor Al are asked and encouraged to accompany Al in a "Parade of Burial". Please visit https://stpierrefamilyfuneral.com/view-obituaries for Al's complete Obituary and Parade of Burial details. There will be a private Family viewing of Al prior to his burial. A Celebration of Life Gathering for Al will be announced and held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.