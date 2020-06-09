Alfred James Wright
1931 - 2020
Alfred James Wright

Greenwood - Alfred "Al" James Wright, 88, a resident of Johnson County, IN, passed away on June 7, 2020. Al was born in Indianapolis on June 20, 1931 to Herman and Mildred (Stutsman) Lindenberg and was raised in the home of his mother and step-father, Earl Nelson Wright. Al was a 1950 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. Upon graduation Al enlisted in The United States Marine Corps earning a Purple Heart and the rank of Sergeant during his time in Korea. Al began his career at Allied Printing, Inc in Indianapolis in 1952. He was Captain of Civil Defense 1957-1979, Greenwood Firefighter 1979-1999, EMT and former Fire Chief of the Clark Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was proud to be a Marine, Firefighter and an American and he loved "Old Glory". He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. If you met Al, you met one of the Best this world had to offer. Al is survived by his Children, Brenda Hoffman, Paul Wright, Janet Condry (David) and Amanda Hoerner (Tobin); 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren; Brother William Wright (Joan); Sister-in-Law Elaine Wright and dozens of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.Al will be escorted by the Greenwood Fire Department from Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Home, Greenwood, IN, to his final resting place at Rocklane Cemetery at 2:00pm, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 where he will be buried with Military Honors. All who are able and wishing to honor Al are asked and encouraged to accompany Al in a "Parade of Burial". Please visit https://stpierrefamilyfuneral.com/view-obituaries for Al's complete Obituary and Parade of Burial details. There will be a private Family viewing of Al prior to his burial. A Celebration of Life Gathering for Al will be announced and held at a later date.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Service
02:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
JUN
14
Service
02:30 PM
Rocklane Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 9, 2020
I met Al during my M1 ambulance days when it was located at GFD station 1, now 91. During our talks, I enjoyed hearing his stories. I could tell he was an extraordinary guy.
BRIAN Bonner
Friend
June 9, 2020
Al was a great friend and a great man. I will never forget him. May God God give him eternal rest. I was on CD Heavy Rescue and GFD with Al.
Douglas Volpp
Friend
