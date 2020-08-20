Alfred Lee Hood Sr.



Indianapolis - 88, Indianapolis, Passed away on July 22, 2020.



Alfred is known for his skills as a Golden Gloves boxer as well as boxing during his service to the United States Marine Corp under the name of Robin Hood. Alfred worked various jobs throughout the years. He retired after dedicating 47 years to the Railroad. He was a social butterfly, always had a smile on his face and a story to share on his lips.



A memorial celebration is being held August 28, 2020 1:00pm -5:00.pm. "On The Hill" Washington Park Oscar Robinson Annex Under shelter #1, 2900 Rural Street. All are invited to share in this Memorial Celebration for our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend.



He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Myrtle Hood.



Those left to cherish his memory include his sons Antoine, Alfred Tyquille, Tytan, and Thailand Hood, daughters Alesha and Danielle Hood, Stepchildren Kelli and Omar Crayton; brother Andrew (Opal) Hood, sister Roberta "Tiny" Hood-Oatts, nephews Clarence Bills and Lemeul Miller. 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and his wife Bonnie.



With respect for the pandemic and each other, we will be social distancing and masks are required.









