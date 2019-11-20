|
|
Alfred Melton
Greenfield - Alfred S. Melton, age 90, of Greenfield passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Greenfield Healthcare. He was born February 3, 1929 in Sebree, KY to the late Koran and Allene (Lockridge) Melton.
Prior to his retirement from the Indiana State Police in 1992 Alfred was a Marion County Sheriff's Deputy. He enjoyed collecting and working on cars, country music and singing.
He is survived by his children, Keith Melton and Sherri Melton; sister, Marie (Vernon) Rieke; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; special friend Sue Flory, several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at Gravel Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family of Alfred would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Greenfield Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for the care he received.
Please share your memories of Alfred at www.stillingerfamily.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019