|
|
Alfred Wayne "Bud" Crosby
Plainfield - Alfred Wayne (Bud) Crosby
of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Alfred was 78, born October 18, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Lester and Anna (Malicoat) Crosby. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Sue Gammon.
He was a tool and die maker for Allison Transmission and worked at GM for 37 years before retiring. He enjoyed his family, socializing with his many friends and riding his Harley as long as he was able. He was a member of Plainfield Christian Church, the American Legion Post in Danville and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Plainfield.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jerri (Hite) Crosby of Plainfield, daughters Carrie McCormack (Todd) and Cathy Nelson (Partner, Teyna Coy) brother John Crosby (Judy), sister Jo Newby (Ed), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family is very appreciative of the caring support of friends and family and especially the caregivers from Heritage Hospice.
Due to the current restrictions on funeral gatherings, a celebration of Alfred's life will be later in summer.
Final arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020