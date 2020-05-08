Alfreida GarnerIndianapolis - Alfreida Garner, a longtime resident of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the age of 81, after succumbing to sudden illness. "Freida" as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was a devoted and beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, church member and friend. She is survived by her three children who will miss her greatly: Deana (Alvis) Smith of Arizona and New York; Thomas (Sarah) Garner of Indianapolis, IN; Sanford (Marjut) Garner of Indianapolis, IN; two grandsons: Kendall Garner and Kessler Garner of Indianapolis, IN; four siblings: Gloria Brooks of St. Louis, MO; Bobbetta Brown of Sacramento, CA; Paul Harrison of San Francisco, CA; and Timothy (Phonechia) Harrison of Sacramento, CA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Her late husband, Dr. LaForrest Garner, preceded her in death.Alfreida was born to Katherine Washington and Robert Thomas on March 23, 1939, in East Chicago, IN. She was the second eldest of 10 children, six of whom preceded her in death. A kind and caring person, she followed her mother Katherine and elder sister LeGrande's path into nursing after graduating from East Chicago Roosevelt High School. She attended St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL, became a registered nurse and worked in St. Elizabeth's hospital in East Chicago, IN. She later married LaForrest Garner, an Indiana dentist, and the couple settled in Indianapolis after they wed in 1964. Alfreida became a homemaker and raised their three children. Alfreida was an active member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church where she faithfully served in many capacities over the years. She served as church office assistant, an Elder in the church session, a faithful member of the Presbyterian Women of Witherspoon, and a volunteer for Vacation Bible School. She was also a leader in the regional office of the Whitewater Valley Presbytery and a choir and mallet masters ensemble member.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in conjunction with Witherspoon Presbyterian Church and Crown Hill Funeral Home. Information will be forthcoming.