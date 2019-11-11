|
Alice A. Jones
Indianapolis - 84, passed away November 9, 2019. She was born June 9, 1935 in New Albany, IN, to the late Gael and Dorothy Bassett. Alice was a graduate of Lockyears Business College in Evansville, IN. She was employed early in her career with St. Mary's Hospital, Evansville, as a medical secretary and continued her work at Major Hospital, Shelbyville, and later at Community East Hospital, Indianapolis. Alice was a member of the Order of St. Luke, Alpha Iota.
Alice was a loving wife, mother to four children and a wonderful homemaker. She had a love of flowers and plants and when she was unable to work in her outside plantings, she continued growing and nourishing plants in her home. We shall miss her calm and loving spirit. Good night, Good night, see you tomorrow. O.K.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services Thursday at 2:00 p.m.
Alice is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; sons, Bradley L., Brian R. and Jeffrey A. Jones; daughter, Laurie L. Turner (Jeffrey B.); sister, Nancy L. Cornwell; and grandsons, Dane J. and Mitchell W. Turner. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert L. Jones; and adopted son, Steven C. Wright. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019