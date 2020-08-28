Alice B. Evans93, was born and raised in Indianapolis. She left home for California in the late '50's and lived the majority of her adult life in the area surrounding Riverside, California. She loved sharing that she graduated from Crispus Attucks High School. Alice was predeceased by her parents and four siblings, survived by nephew Oscar Evans, III, nieces Esther Razavi, Kathleen Smith, Stephanie Edwards and their families and Ray Royston Cowherd family and cousins. A graveside service was previously held.