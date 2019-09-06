|
|
Alice C. Sheeks
Browsburg - Alice C. Sheeks, 83, passed away September 6, 2019. She was a Phone Operator/Manager for AT&T. She also belonged to the Smyrna Shrine and many related organizations. She is surived by her husband, Jerry M. Sheeks; children, Brenda Sheeks, Anthony (Priscilla) Sheeks and Sharon (Michael) York; brothers, Michael (Barbara), Jim and Til; 5 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Services are 1pm Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital or the Breast Cancer Awareness. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019