Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Alice Chandler


1942 - 2020
Alice Chandler Obituary
Alice Chandler

Plainfield - Alice K. Chandler, 77, of Plainfield, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born December 1, 1942 to the late Roswell and Jeanette (Lessey) Southworth in Providence, RI. She was a member of St. Susanna Catholic Church, and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. She was a building service worker for Indianapolis Airport Authority for 25 years retiring in 2002. Alice is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul E. Chandler. She is also survived by two daughters, Jacquiline K. (Richard Balough) Chandler and Paula J. Chandler; a sister, Hudner (Richard) Hobbs; and a grandson, Quinten C. Balough. Because of the coronavirus situation calling and services will be private. Inurnment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Contributions may be made to the F.O.E. Cancer Fund, 1623 Gateway Circle, South Grove City, OH 43123. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
