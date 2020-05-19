Alice Clouse



Indianapolis - Alice Clouse, longtime Indianapolis resident and most recently a resident of Fishers, passed away peacefully May 16th.



She was born April 27, 1937, to Leo and Grace (Mackey) Seiler in Algoma, Wis. She grew up lakeside in Algoma, which was always a special part of her. She graduated from Algoma High School and Stephens College (Mo.). Following college, she traveled for JCPenney. She then moved to Indianapolis, where she became an assistant buyer for L.S. Ayres and later a buyer for Ayr-Way Stores. She worked into her 70s at various retail locations around the Indianapolis area, including Gattle's Linens, Especially Wicker, Jacobson's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and The Pear Tree. She loved her work and was at her happiest when working.



She was married in 1972 to James Clouse (deceased 1974). She and Albert Bloom (deceased 2011) were longtime companions and enjoyed life together. She was also a devoted stepmother to Al's daughter, Melissa Gibson.



She enjoyed cooking, gardening, Green Bay Packers football, a strong martini, crossword puzzles, and art. She always dressed beautifully, knew how to set a pretty table, the right way to make a bed, and was extremely knowledgeable about proper etiquette and antiques. In her later years, she would look after her new friends in her two most recent residences, Meadowbrook Senior Living and Grand Brook Memory Care (Fishers), always with a smile.



Surviving are her sisters-in-law Nancy Seiler and Bonnie Seiler; niece Linda (Dan) Christman; nephew Dan (Marcie) Seiler and cousins; her longtime friend Barbara Briggs of Indianapolis, along with her many other special friends; and, her stepdaughter Melissa Gibson and Melissa's husband Brian and son Charlie. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers David and Jerry.



A private burial will take place near her family in Algoma.



The family wishes to thank Grand Brook Memory Care of Fishers for the exceptional care and companionship she received while a resident there for nearly a year.









