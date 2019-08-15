Services
Mt Zion Apostolic Church
4900 E 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt Zion Apostolic Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Zion Apostolic Church
4900 E. 38th St.
View Map
Indianapolis - Services for Mother Alice Elliott will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt Zion Apostolic Church, 4900 E. 38th St. with visitation there from 9:00am. She is survived by her sons; George, Anthony, Byron, Cedric Elliott; daughters, Annette, Christine, Marca, Stephanie, Regina, Sherri, Alicia; 3 sisters, Carol and Anita Burrage, Donna Johnson; Burial will take place at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019
