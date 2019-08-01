|
|
Alice F. Vanarsdall
Indianapolis - ALICE F. VANARSDALL, 81, passed peacefully Monday in her Indianapolis home after a long and brave struggle with cancer. Born November 14, 1937 in Ashley, IN to Le Roy and Lueta Brand, Alice graduated in 1955 from Garrett (IN) High School and then in 1958 from the Parkview Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Ft. Wayne, IN as a Registered Nurse. She married Ronald K. Huffer of New Haven, IN in 1958 and is the mother of surviving sons Steven (Susan) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Stuart (Lisa) of Greenwood, Indiana, and was preceded in death by her son Stanley. After her husband Ron's death in 1989, Alice married David K. Vanarsdall in 1992 and became stepmother to Karyn (Gerald) Barrett of Nashville, IN, Dawn Troke and Amy (Rich) Glover of North Aurora, IL. Husband David passed away in 2014.
Alice had a long career as an operating room nurse at Community East Hospital where she particularly enjoyed assisting in orthopedic procedures. After retirement from Community she worked for several years at the Indiana Hand Center. An avid and skilled bridge player, Alice was proud of achieving the Silver Life Master designation.
She is survived by sons Steven and Stuart, stepdaughters Karyn, Dawn and Amy, by Steve's children Andy, Matt and Maggie and by Stuart's children Abbe, Alli and Joey. Her siblings Allen Brand, Bob Brand (Sharon) of Leesburg, FL and Nancy Hashberger (Ron) of Kendallville, IN also survive her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 N. Allisonville Rd Indianapolis, IN. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019