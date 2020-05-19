Alice Jamieson
Alice Jamieson

Indianapolis - 100, passed away May 19, 2020. Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
MAY
22
Service
12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
