|
|
Alice Jean Dale
Indianapolis - Alice Jean Dale, 75, of Indianapolis, died on April 2 with her family by her side. Services will be held on Monday, April 8 at First Congregational UCC, 7171 N. Pennsylvania St. Visitation will begin at 2 pm, with a service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jean's honor to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky or PEO International. For a full obituary, visit www.indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019