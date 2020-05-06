Alice Kate Byrd Wilson
Indianapolis - 78, of Indianapolis passed away on May 2, 2020. A visitation will be held from 12pm - 2pm on Sunday May 10th, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.