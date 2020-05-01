Julie & Jim,
I'm so saddened to hear about Alice's Passing. What a beautiful woman she was. And what beautiful soul she had. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
May God bless.
Alice Louise Trout
Pendleton - Our mother, Alice Louise Trout, passed away on April 29, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Born on January 19, 1939, the third child to Kenneth and Mary Lukens. Mom developed her love for music at an early age, singing, playing piano, and playing flute in the Pendleton Heights Band. Mom married our father, Richard Lynn Trout, in 1959 and had two children, Julie and Jim. Mom's devotion to God, church, family, and music never waned. She was a lifelong member of the Pendleton Christian Church. She also served in various positions with Job's Daughters and Order of the Eastern Star -Pendleton Chapter. Most of all, mom enjoyed sharing her musical talents as the church choir director, soloist, organist, and the church keyboardist for their "rock" band. Mom also shared her talent with many aspiring pianists by providing lessons in our home. Mom was the fabric of our family in many ways. She made us laugh with her silly sense of humor, supported us in every activity, and family gatherings meant the world to her. Speaking of fabric, she loved to make our clothes. Even with her best intentions, there was often a difference of opinion on what was hip. Mom always had a love for animals. We had numerous dogs and cats growing up, as well as Standard-bred horses, which was our dad's hobby and passion. Mom would be in the grandstand slapping the racing program against her palm as our horse crossed the finish line first in many races. When the horses retired to the family farm, she would drive 45 minutes just to feed them sugar and carrots, and scratch their backs. Upon her arrival, the horses would come from far out in the pasture to see her. She also enjoyed overseeing the business side of the family farm shared by her mother, sister, and brother. Mom and dad also owned and operated the Regal Carriage Company in Madison County providing horse and carriage ride services for weddings, as well as evening rides for excited families and children through the Pendleton Falls Park. Mom is survived by her two children, Julie Trout (Pendleton) and Jim Trout (Cicero), a brother, Donald Lukens (Indianapolis), in laws, nieces, nephews, and Mollie, her special canine companion who never left her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, our father, and a sister, Lois Yaeger. We wish to thank the staff at Hamilton Trace in Fishers for caring for our mother the last eight months. We found a loving group of people who truly cared for her and made sure she never missed a bingo game. Most of all, we thank the nurses and doctors at St. Vincent's Fishers who were praying and singing to mom in her final moments. Private services will be held at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel in Pendleton with Michael Canada officiating. Burial will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Grove Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Pendleton Christian Church, 1170 S. Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton, IN 46064 or the Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal Street, Anderson, IN 46012. Online condolences available at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 2, 2020.