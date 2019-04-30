|
Alice M. Schnorr
Indianapolis - Alice M. Schnorr, age 90, passed away Saturday April 27 at home in the company of her children. She was born in 1928 to the late John and Edna Ketzel in Piqua, Ohio.
Alice graduated from Piqua High School before marrying David E. Schnorr. They were happily married for 58 years until his death 11 years ago to the day on April 27, 2008. Alice was an avid golfer, a big sports fan, and a great bridge player. She volunteered for Indianapolis City Center as well as St. Mary's Child Center. Most importantly, she loved her children and encouraged them to chase their dreams. She will be dearly missed.
Alice is survived by her children; Cynthia (Michael) O'Connell, Teresa Schnorr (Paul Muller), Jeffrey Schnorr (Kerin Quigley) and Michael Schnorr (Lisa Wexler), 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and her brother Charles Ketzel.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday April 30 from 1:00 - 2:30 in Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel. Service follows at 2:30.
You are invited to visit https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ to arrange a memorial contribution to the , and to the website www.leppertmortuary to share a personal memory of Alice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 30, 2019