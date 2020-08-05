1/
Alice Mae Agee
1937 - 2020
Alice Mae Agee

Huntington, WV - Alice Mae Agee, 83, of Huntington, WV widow of Bill Ray Agee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born February 27, 1937 in Georgetown, OH, a daughter of the late Ralph Wade and Ruby Marie Fite Fetters. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Ridner; a daughter, Catherine Mae Agee; and a son, Gregory Ray Agee. She was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and faithfully served her Saviour in many capacities since 1975. Survivors include a daughter, Vicki L. Lyons; a son, Christopher Wade Agee; her brother, Richard Fetters; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and a host of other friends and family. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Chapman's Mortuary. Friends may call after 1:00 pm. www.chapmans-mortuary.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
AUG
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
