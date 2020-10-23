Alice Maia Hecker
Indianapolis - Alice Maia Hecker, 87, of Indianapolis passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from Alzheimer's. She was born December 31, 1932 in White Plains NY to the late Robert and Ruth (McClain) Stevens.
She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1955. She married Fred Hecker October 20, 1956 and moved to Indianapolis. Fred and Alice had four children Sharon (Tom) Kroll of Mishawaka, Indiana; Jon (Patricia) Hecker of Ellettsville, Indiana; Jamie (Suzanne) Hecker of Dunn Loring, Virginia and Andrew (Kerrie) Hecker of Edina, Minnesota. She is also a proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, Andrew (deceased), Michael and Matthew Kroll; Benji and Jonah Hecker; Adam, Luke and Noah Hecker. She is survived by her loving husband, her children and seven grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. You are invited to visit www.leppertmortuary.com
