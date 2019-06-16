|
Alice Petty
Plainfield - Alice Irene Petty, age 95 of Plainfield, passed away June 9, 2019. She was born July 22, 1923 in Bonner Springs, Kansas to the late James David and Flora (Green) De Bonis. She married Leslie "Les" Petty on October 10, 1942 and they were married for 66 years before his death in 2009. Alice was a member of the Clayton Presbyterian Church and later the Plainfield United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two sons, Dave and Rick; grandchildren, Ben, Chelsey, Rebecca; and great grandsons, Theo and Jack.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019