Alice Rene Rosenfield Berkowitz
Alice Rene Rosenfield Berkowitz

Longboat Key - 91, of Longboat Key, Florida, passed away September 29, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Isadore and Florence (Nevins) Rosenfield on May 20, 1929. Alice earned her Bachelor's degree in Theater from Northwestern University in 1949. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life, Leonard Berkowitz, on a blind date. Their mutual devotion and 60-year marriage were the hallmarks of a life well-lived and that legacy served as a shining example to be emulated by their three children, Nancy, Ellen, and Bill.

Alice was a tireless volunteer and advocate for Indianapolis. She dedicated her life to serving others and gave generously of her time to many causes close to her heart.

She volunteered with Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis for 52 years and served on their Executive Committee for 20 years. She also served on the UJA - Federation National Women's Division Board for 10 years.

Alice was the first President of Helen G. Simon Hillel on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University and also served on their board. Additionally, she was the former President of the Ohio Valley Region of Hillel. Alice also served on the Hillel state governing board and the Board of Advisors for Indiana University Department of Jewish Studies. She contributed 12 years to the Indiana University School of Medicine Cancer Research Development Committee.

Alice also volunteered for 10 years with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed 26 years as a docent for the Indianapolis Museum of Art and served on their Corporate Development Committee.

She enjoyed helping children and therefore dedicated 7 years volunteering as a teacher's assistant with Operation Head Start. She even became a Girl Scout Leader for two troops.

Alice was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, Honorary Lifetime Vice President of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, Honorary Trustee and Co-Founder of Beth-El Zedeck Foundation, Women's Division President and Young Women's Division Chairman Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, and life member of the Board of Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard M. Berkowitz, and is survived by daughters, Nancy Bate (Gene) and Ellen Berkowitz; son, William N. Berkowitz (Gina); grandchildren, David Bate, Elizabeth Brown, Marie Lea Berkowitz, and Angela Berkowitz, and five great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, October 2nd in Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, Indiana University Cancer Research, or Newfields.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.
