Alicia C. Wilcox
Indianapolis - Alicia C. Wilcox, 41, passed away 06/24/2019. On Friday July 5, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm with visitation from 11 am until 1 pm at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 5111 W. 52nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, and on Monday July 8 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm, and visitation from 11 am to 12 pm at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 2367 7th Avenue, and interment at Grandview Cemetery, Terre Haute, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019