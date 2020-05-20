Alicia Clemmons



Indianapolis - Alicia Clemmons, 51, passed away May 13, 2020. On Saturday, May 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at God's Grace Community Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Shalisa Stewart, and Aaliyah Clemmons; siblings Venesa Daniels, Sharon Prather (Darryl), Mary Craig, and Bynita Grimble, Otha, Michael, Jessie, and John T. Lewis, Jr. 2 grandchildren.









