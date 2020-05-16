Alistair "Al" Jackman
Carmel - Alistair "Al" Jackman, 57 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. Al worked for RJE Interiors as an Installation Supervisor for 33 years. He played hockey for 4 years at Carmel High School, going to the State Championship game all four years. Al was a great handyman and could jerry-rigged anything you needed done.
Friends and family are invited to graveside services Monday, May 18, at 1:00 at the Carmel Cemetery. A celebration of life will happen at a future date.
Al is survived by his wife, Kay; sons, William and Grant; mother, Irene M. Jackman; sisters, Valerie and Kathleen Jackman; brother, Geoffrey (Cathy) Jackman. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Jackman.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.