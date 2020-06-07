Alivia Zara Williams
Alivia Zara Williams

Indianapolis - 16, transitioned May 26th, 2020. Services are Wednesday, June 10th, at 1pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8540 E. 16th Street 46219 with viewing 11 to 1pm. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
