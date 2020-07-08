1/1
Alix Thomson Moxley
1929 - 2020
Alix Thomson Moxley

Indianapolis - Alix Thomson Moxley, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of June 26, 2020. Alix was born December 29, 1929 in Indianapolis to Alexander and Jessie Thomson.

"Unforgettable" the song written by Irving Gordon and famously performed by Nat King Cole could easily apply to Alix. Insightful, funny, on point, well-travelled, elegant and smart as the dickens - once you met Alix you could never forget Alix. And that was a good thing because her curiosity was infectious and somehow when you were with her you felt smarter and more curious yourself.

Alix was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Judith, and late husband, David Moxley. Services will be held privately and are entrusted to Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services. www.leppertmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
