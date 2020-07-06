Allan Abramow
Greenwood - Allan David Abramow, 90, of Greenwood, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born in Rochester, New York on April 20, 1930 to Nathan and Sarah Abramow. He graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester, NY. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged and thanks to the G.I. Bill he was able to attend and graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He then became a Machine Shop Instructor at Rochester Institute of Technology. He then went to work at Redmond Engineering. He and his family lived in England for several years. Upon return he worked for several companies and finally found a great fit at Barker Herbert Analytical Laboratories in New Haven, Indiana which he retired after 30 years with the company. He loved his family and friends. He loved flying. He was a single and multi engine pilot. He also was a flight instructor. He also loved firearms and bought and sold them for many years. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, JoAnn and his children; Susie Abramow, Nancy (Greg) Bouck and Andy (Beth) Abramow and step children; Scott (Lynne) Thomas and Mike (Kelly) Thomas. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jessie, Annie, Wyatt, Raegan and Ryan. He is also survived by his brother; Dr. Stanley (Audrey) Abramow and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Molly Shafer- Rutzen and 2 infant children Adam and Julie Abramow. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 8th from 11 AM to 1 PM at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with the funeral service following at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and American Cancer Society
