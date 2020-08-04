Allan L. Wiechers
Speedway IN - Allan L. Wiechers, 89 of Speedway, passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1931 in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Leslie and Inez Wiechers. He was a 1949 graduate of Speedway High School, and attended Indiana University on a basketball scholarship. He graduated from General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan in 1957 with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He retired from Allison Gas Turbine of GMC in August 1990 after 37 years of service. Al was involved in Speedway athletics all of his life. He coached Little League Football and Basketball, and High School Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball. He was a loyal Sparkplug supporter and friend to all Speedway athletes. He is survived by his wife, Helen, the love of his life for 59 years; daughter, Leslie; son Bill (Janna-Lee); grandsons, Cal and Will. Services are Private. Entombment will be in Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Speedway Athletic Department. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
