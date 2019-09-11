Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
65th and Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
65th and Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN
Allen E. "Gene" Anderson


1939 - 2019
Allen E. "Gene" Anderson Obituary
Allen E. "Gene" Anderson

Indianapolis - Allen E. "Gene" Anderson died peacefully at his home on September 6, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1939 in Raymondville, Texas to Allen A. Anderson and Irene Riley Anderson.

He graduated from Ruston (Louisiana) High School and Louisiana Tech University with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a Registered Professional Engineer. He served in the United States Navy. Gene worked in the electric utility business in many capacities, retiring at age 75 from the Oklahoma Municipal Power Agency as their representative in the Southwest Power Pool's effort to form a regional transmission organization. He was a member of the Market Working Group, and Regional Tariff Working Group and a participant in the deliberations of the Strategic Planning Committee. He taught adult Sunday School and small group Bible Studies all of his adult life, and was a Certified Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church for many years.

Gene was defined by his faith, his ethics and integrity, his love of other people, and his intellectual curiosity. Above all, he valued his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kenneth Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sydney (Tooke); his sons William Roberts (Abbie); David Allen (Shawn); grandchildren Katherine Louise and Samuel Allen ; and sisters Delores Anderson (M.B.) and Shirley Wesselhoeft (Adolph).

Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, from 9:00-11:00 at Epworth United Methodist Church at 65th and Allisonville Road in Indianapolis with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to his favorite charity: The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), 810 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203.

Online condolences may be shared at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
