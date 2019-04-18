|
|
Allen E. Rosenberg
Indianapolis - Allen E Rosenberg Sr. of Indianapolis passed away April 11, 2019; he was 84 years old. Allen was born January 17, 1935 to the late Ruben Rosenberg and Leila Beaverson. His childhood was spent in Kewanna, Indiana where he developed a love for reading. All of his free time was spent at the local Carnegie Library. Allen graduated from Indiana University in 1960. He began his business career as a certified public accountant with Ernst and Ernst. As a young man in his thirties he was involved in the creation of the Shorewood Corporation (now The Marina Limited Partnership) responsible for developing nearly 7500 acres around both Morse and Geist Reservoirs. He took great pride in creating communities where families could thrive. He was compassionate, determined, honest and caring. He never forgot where he came from. When he saw someone, whose potential was not being realized, he was quick to extend a helping hand. Any type of boating and a good book were his favorite ways to relax. He will be missed by many.
Allen is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children Rebecca (John) Griffin, Allen (Deborah) Rosenberg, and Amy Rosenberg; grandchildren Jack (Lynn), Patrick, and Mary Griffin, Carley, Tyler (Alyssa), Zachary (Jen), Logan, and Cooper Rosenberg; great grandchildren, Cora, and Benjamin Griffin, and Sutton Rosenberg; and sisters, Linda Schmidt, and Carol Yates. He is preceded in passing by his wife Mary Jo Rosenberg.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign on the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019