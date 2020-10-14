1/1
Allen Franklin Sapp
1934 - 2020
Allen Franklin Sapp

Indianapolis - Allen Franklin Sapp of Indianapolis passed away Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. Originally from Oldham, South Dakota born to Ralph and Ruth Sapp on May 8th, 1934. He was preceded in death by his son Sherman. Al proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an Award-winning top Case construction equipment salesman for over 40 years. Al never met a stranger and loved to greet you with a joke. Al was loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by Rose Manns, loving partner of 43 years, daughter Kathy and Calvin Thorson, sister Carol and Lyle Grove, brother Darrell Sapp, Waylon and Jessica Manns and grandchildren Michael, Nicholas, Garrett, Payton, Veronica, Lucille, Audrey, Liam and Logan Manns and 8 great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved son at Memorial Park Cemetery.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
