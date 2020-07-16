Allen J. Genrich
Indianapolis - Allen Genrich was called to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. Allen was born at home on August 13, 1932 to Carl & Christianna Genrich in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and Indiana University. Allen began his professional career at Indiana Bell Telephone Company where he met the Love Of His Life and wife of almost 65 years: Judy (Spencer) Genrich. His long career in Accounting and Finance began with working for College Life Insurance Company, Indiana National Bank and Merchants National Bank. In the late 1960s, Allen went to work for MCL Cafeterias where he served as Cost Controller. In the late 1980s, he made a career change and became a Real Estate Broker and Residential Appraiser. As a child, Allen was known for being good with his hands. That gift transcended through to his retirement where he mastered the art of chair caning and was hired by the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida to restore the antique chairs used by their Board of Directors.
Allen was a lifelong volunteer who was always willing to lend a hand. He was able to share his love of Scouting with his three sons by serving as their troop's Scoutmaster and later as a District Commissioner. He also served as President of the PTCO Board at the Indiana School for Deaf where his daughter attended. Allen was actively involved with his Church (Downey Avenue Christian Church) serving the church in many capacities. One of his greatest joys was helping Bosnian Refugee families, who were sponsored by Downey, adjust to life in America. Age did not slow Allen down. He continued, well into his 80s, to frequently don his tool belt for Habitat for Humanity work projects and freely gave of his time at Downey Ave's Food Pantry as well as the food pantry at Parrish United Methodist Church in Parrish, Florida. In addition to his volunteer activities, Allen enjoyed playing golf and was an avid card player, but most of all, he loved dancing with Judy. And oh did they dance! From square dancing to exhibition ballroom dancing, they did it all. If there was music playing, Allen and Judy would be dancing the night away.
Allen always put family first and many times assumed the role of peacemaker. In the 1960s when his younger brother, Dwight, came out of the closet, Allen took a train to New York City to see him. He wanted Dwight to know he was loved and that he would always be welcomed in Allen's home. Dwight joined Allen and his family for Christmas that year where he rekindled his relationship with their father.
Known lovingly as "Mr. Wonderful" and "Poppa G", Allen's smile and sense of humor were omnipresent and remained fully intact throughout his three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Allen is preceded in death by his mother, Christianna Hedges Genrich, his father & stepmother, Carl & Nina Genrich, and his brothers, Carl & Dwight Genrich. Allen is survived by his wife, Judy, children, Jeff (Linda), Steve (Darlie), Greg (Stephanie) and Laura (Tom) Genrich-Perkins, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Final Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East and friends are encouraged to visit the online guestbook at www.flannerbuchanan.com
. There will be a private service for the family which will be held at Downey Avenue Christian Church in the Memorial Garden which is located in the center of the church Allen devoted so much of his time and energy into and helped to maintain for so many years. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service which will announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to friends consider making a donation to the Downey Avenue Memorial Garden Fund in Allen's memory (www.downeyavenue.com
